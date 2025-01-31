Zimbabwe’s Gold Mafia Scandal: President’s Family Implicated in Gold Mining, Multi-Million Dollar Illicit Trad

Spread the love

HARARE – A bombshell investigative report into Zimbabwe’s illicit gold trade has uncovered the latest damning ties between the country’s First Family and a sprawling network of illegal mining and multi-million-dollar smuggling operations.

These revelations, building on Al Jazeera’s Gold Mafia exposé, have thrust President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration into the global spotlight, raising serious questions about its commitment to combating corruption and upholding the rule of law.

At the centre of the scandal is Patson Tapiwanashe Mnangagwa, a relative of President Mnangagwa, who has been linked to a gold mining operation in Mashonaland Central. Tapiwanashe holds Special Grant No. 7899, a permit issued for gold mining activities in an area notorious for unregulated and illegal operations.

This revelation has intensified allegations that the Mnangagwa family and their associates are deeply entrenched in a syndicate profiting from Zimbabwe’s mineral wealth at the expense of the national economy.

A $122 Million Gold Haul

The scandal escalated on 20 January 2025, when a white Toyota off-road truck carrying 1.5 tonnes of gold—valued at approximately $122 million—was spotted at private premises in Harare’s upscale Borrowdale suburb.

The truck, reportedly driven by Patrick Mnangagwa, a cousin of the President, was part of an escorted convoy that included controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo and ZANU-PF member Vongai Mupereri.

Witness accounts suggest the gold originated from Scott Sakupwanya’s informal trading network. Sakupwanya, allegedly backed by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), operates a controversial system in which he receives millions in credit from the central bank to purchase gold tax-free from artisanal miners.

This gold is delivered to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), with Sakupwanya earning a 9% commission, reportedly shared with RBZ officials and an unnamed “impunity guarantor.”

Adding to the brazen nature of the operation, the truck featured a Zimbabwean scarf on its dashboard—identical to the one frequently worn by President Mnangagwa.

The scarf, perceived as a tactic to discourage law enforcement scrutiny, has become a powerful symbol of the growing impunity enjoyed by Zimbabwe’s political elite.

Military Intervention and Power Struggles

The scandal has also unveiled deep cracks within Zimbabwe’s ruling establishment. Political analyst Reason Wafawarova disclosed that the military and intelligence sectors recently blocked a fraudulent $69 million arms procurement deal involving Wicknell Chivayo.

The deal, which was halted after it was discovered the actual cost of the arms was $19 million, highlights the internal rivalries and competing interests within the government.

This intervention has added a new dimension to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s escalating rhetoric about corruption as a national security threat.

Analysts believe Chiwenga’s anti-corruption stance could be part of a broader strategy to challenge Mnangagwa’s authority, positioning himself as a reformist leader ahead of future political realignments.

A Nation Plagued by Corruption

Zimbabwe’s economy, already in freefall due to hyperinflation, unemployment, and a collapsing currency, is further undermined by the illicit gold trade. Conservative estimates suggest billions of dollars are siphoned out of the country annually through gold smuggling, depriving the nation of critical revenue.

The involvement of the First Family in these activities has eroded public trust in the Mnangagwa administration, with critics arguing that the President’s failure to address corruption within his inner circle tarnishes his credibility and reinforces Zimbabwe’s reputation as a kleptocratic state.

Leaked footage of the Borrowdale gold delivery, though inconclusive, has intensified public scrutiny. In the video, Wicknell Chivayo is heard making bold claims linking the consignment to illegal operations. While the gold remains obscured under a tarpaulin, the footage has galvanized calls for investigations and accountability.

As the scandal continues to unfold, the Mnangagwa administration faces mounting pressure from citizens and the international community. Civil society groups, opposition parties, and foreign stakeholders are demanding transparency and comprehensive reforms to dismantle the systemic corruption entrenched in Zimbabwe’s political and economic fabric.

For ordinary Zimbabweans, burdened by decades of mismanagement and graft, the stakes have never been higher. Will this scandal mark a turning point in Zimbabwe’s fight against corruption, or will it reinforce the culture of impunity that has plagued the nation for decades?

