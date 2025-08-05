Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Germany Petitioned Over Mzembi’s Incarceration

BERLIN, Germany – A wave of international condemnation is mounting against the Zimbabwean government over the detention of former Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Walter Mzembi, with critics accusing authorities of violating his human rights and targeting him for political reasons.

The campaign to free Dr Mzembi, who is reportedly unwell and currently held at Harare Remand Prison, has gained momentum both within Zimbabwe and across global tourism and diplomatic circles. Supporters accuse the government of punishing a man who served the country with distinction, branding his arrest as politically motivated.

In a recent statement posted on social media platform X, a campaigner under the handle M31 questioned: “Is this how Zimbabwe rewards its finest minds? His only crime was serving his country with honour.”

Mzembi, once celebrated as a global cultural diplomat and one of Zimbabwe’s most respected international representatives, is now at the centre of a growing human rights storm. His incarceration has drawn sharp criticism from prominent figures in tourism, as well as civil society leaders from Africa, Europe, North America, and the Middle East.

The World Tourism Network (WTN) has formally petitioned Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Germany, Alice Mashingaidze, demanding Mzembi’s immediate release on humanitarian and legal grounds.

Mouhamed Faouzou Déme, a senior tourism expert from Senegal and a recipient of the World Tourism Hero award, described Mzembi’s imprisonment as “unjust and inhumane.” Déme, a respected voice in African tourism and diplomacy, has called on the United Nations and international human rights bodies to intervene, warning that Zimbabwe is sliding deeper into authoritarianism.

“This is a gross violation of human rights,” Déme said. “We must not remain silent. Dr Mzembi is not just a Zimbabwean citizen — he is a symbol of African diplomacy and cultural exchange.”

Support has also emerged from members of the African Tourism Board, with growing calls for regional bodies like the African Union and Pan-African Parliament to pressure Harare into releasing Mzembi. One senior official from Ghana, speaking anonymously, said there is rising consensus that “diplomatic engagement alone may no longer be sufficient.”

Meanwhile, activists across the continent have begun mobilising. A supporter from Cameroon suggested launching a global petition, while journalists from Nigeria, Kenya, Germany, the United States, and Ghana have already begun publishing reports on Mzembi’s detention.

Mzembi’s supporters argue that the charges against him are politically engineered, aimed at silencing a prominent figure who may be perceived as a threat by Zimbabwe’s current leadership. With pressure mounting at home and abroad, Zimbabwe’s government may soon face a diplomatic backlash if it fails to respond.

As the campaign slogan echoes across the globe — “Free Dr. Walter Mzembi Now or Face Our Wrath!” — the situation threatens to escalate into a full-blown international incident.