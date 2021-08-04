News Ticker

Zimbabweans Protest Outside Nation’s Embassy in Britain Demanding End of Deportations

August 4, 2021 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 0




Some of the people who staged a protest outside the Zimbabwe Embassy in London on Wednesday (Courtesy Photo)

Some Zimbabweans staged a peaceful demonstration today outside the Zimbabwe Embassy in London in an attempt to press British authorities and other stakeholders to stop the deportation of more people linked to criminal activities and failed asylum seekers.

The protests were led by Restoration of Human Rights Zimbabwe International, political activists and individuals, who claimed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government may harass and intimidate deportees said to be political opponents.

People protesting outside the Zimbabwe Embassy in London on Wednesday. (Courtesy Photo)
People protesting outside the Zimbabwe Embassy in London on Wednesday. (Courtesy Photo)
People protesting outside the Zimbabwe Embassy in London on Wednesday. (Courtesy Photo)

More details to follow …




Copyright © 2021 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online - Your News! Your Views! Your Life!