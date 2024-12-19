Zimbabweans Outraged by Racist Post from UK-Based Activist Madzibaba Adamski Jahman

Spread the love

LONDON – Zimbabweans have expressed outrage on social media following a controversial post by UK-based Zimbabwean activist Madzibaba Adamski Jahman, who used demeaning and offensive language to criticise the black community.

In his post, Adamski labelled the majority of black people as their own worst enemies, using inflammatory language to list behaviours he associated with the group.

The post sparked immediate backlash online, with many Zimbabweans condemning the remarks as racist, insulting, and dehumanizing. Social media users called out Adamski’s derogatory comments, with some pointing to the broader implications of such divisive rhetoric.

Social Media Reactions

Twitter was flooded with responses condemning the remarks. Many users expressed their outrage, highlighting the harmful and divisive nature of the comments.

@Blackraven69594 expressed their frustration, saying, “The post is demeaning, insulting, and disrespectful towards the black community. The language used is dehumanizing and condescending. It’s unreasonable to expect anyone to defend such derogatory statements.”

Another user, @Child of mercy, did not hold back, labelling the activist as “deeply racist,” while @Xanderkej91 dismissed Adamski as “ihoro,” a Shona term for someone foolish.

Others, like @RootsOrganix, agreed with the need for introspection within the black community but criticized the way the activist framed his message. “Black people are their worst enemy. I’m black, and I know there’s certain hatred I’ll only get from a fellow black man. We need to do better,” they said, adding a call for unity and progress.

Some users shifted the conversation to broader systemic issues. @neo Madumane remarked, “I blame the 60s and 70s for not continuing the fight for economic freedom. Instead, they allowed the media to brainwash them into thinking we are equal with the colonizer.”

However, there were those who defended Adamski’s controversial statement. @Fortune Chirume highlighted, “But he said majority of blacks, not all,” while @El Africano dismissed the outrage as misplaced, urging people to focus on Zimbabwe’s economic challenges instead.

Similarly, @Musethegwa criticised Adamski for using racial slurs, stating, “Using the n-word was so wrong!” Others, like @Cailah Tatenda, said, “He apologised but he is still one,” referring to the activist’s subsequent apology, which some found insincere.

@HandsomeWepaZW mocked the post, simply writing, “Inga dzinotaurisa…” (loosely translating to “Indeed, people can talk”).

@RootsOrganix commented, “Black people are their worst enemy. I’m black, and I know there’s certain hatred I’ll only get from a fellow black man. We need to do better.” Similarly, @Tatenda remarked, “Hamudi kuudzwa chokwadi vanhu vatema” (You don’t want to hear the truth, black people).

Others dismissed Adamski’s remarks as irrelevant or not worth taking seriously. @FPepukayi joked, “Jahman munhu wembanje, tatenda, don’t take him seriously” (Jahman is just a stoner; don’t take him seriously).

Divided Opinions

The reactions illustrate deep divisions on social media, with some agreeing that the black community needs to address internal challenges, while others firmly rejected Adamski’s tone and approach. @Wezhara criticized Adamski’s defenders, describing them as “fools supporting nonsense.”

Wider Implications

The outrage comes amidst ongoing discussions about racism, self-perception, and accountability within communities. Madzibaba Adamski Jahman’s comments have reignited debates about the role of activists and the language they use to engage their audiences.

As the debate rages on, many Zimbabweans are calling for a focus on unity and constructive dialogue rather than inflammatory and divisive rhetoric. The controversy also raises questions about the role of social media in amplifying harmful narratives and the responsibility of individuals with a platform to foster positive change.

Calls for Accountability

Despite the apology issued by Adamski, many were unconvinced of his sincerity. @misscailah questioned the apology, saying, “Chokwadi cheiko chinowuya in racial slurs” (What truth comes through racial slurs?).

@SOKO likened Adamski’s defenders to the character Stephen from Django Unchained, highlighting the hypocrisy of those who supported him despite his offensive remarks.

Broader Implications

The controversy has sparked a broader conversation about race, accountability, and the responsibilities of public figures. Some critics pointed out that Adamski’s platform should be used to foster unity rather than perpetuate stereotypes.

As debates over the post continue, it remains clear that Zimbabweans are not willing to tolerate racist or divisive rhetoric, even from members of their diaspora. The incident has highlighted the need for more constructive dialogue on addressing challenges within communities without resorting to harmful generalisations or offensive language.

