Zimbabweans Among Many Arrested in UK Festive Drink and Drug Driving Crackdown

HARARE – Several Zimbabweans are among the dozens arrested as part of a month-long crackdown by Northamptonshire Police targeting drink and drug driving offences over the festive period.

According to the itvnews, the operation, which began on December 1 and runs until January 2, 2025, involves naming individuals charged with driving under the influence on the force’s website and social media pages in an effort to deter dangerous driving.

This annual campaign aims to highlight the consequences of impaired driving while ensuring road safety during the holiday season. It features roadside checks and patrols at various times, including early mornings, when residual alcohol or drugs from the previous night’s celebrations may impair drivers.

Notable Arrests Involving Zimbabweans

Among those charged is Takwana Phiri, 27, of St Austell Way, Swindon, who was charged with driving over the legal alcohol limit. He is set to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 10. Similarly, Philip Gobvu, 41, of Windsor Road, Wellingborough, pleaded guilty to driving over the alcohol limit and awaits sentencing.

Gobvu was arrested after providing an evidential reading of 72 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, significantly above the legal limit of 35 micrograms. He was disqualified from driving and released on bail pending his sentencing on February 13.

So far, 86 arrests have been made during the campaign. These include 66 drivers suspected of exceeding the alcohol limit, 19 for drug-related driving offences, and one for both. Comparatively, 2023 saw 97 arrests for drink driving and 37 for drug driving during the same campaign.

Police are emphasising the importance of public awareness to curb the trend. Superintendent Richard James of Northamptonshire Police stated:

“Naming offenders publicly is part of our commitment to ensuring safer roads. It’s about accountability and educating the public on the life-altering consequences of these actions.”

The crackdown has sparked debates around the ethics of publicly naming offenders. Supporters argue that it acts as a deterrent, while critics believe it could lead to stigmatisation. Nonetheless, authorities maintain that the approach is necessary to address the ongoing risks of impaired driving.

The campaign serves as a reminder to drivers worldwide, including Zimbabweans in the diaspora, about the serious repercussions of drink and drug driving, particularly during the holiday season.

Authorities urge drivers to make responsible choices and consider alternative transportation options to prevent tragic outcomes and maintain public safety.

