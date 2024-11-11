Zimbabweans Along Mozambique Border Fear Spillover from Post-Election Violence

Spread the love

Zimbabweans living in border regions near Mozambique are gripped by fear as violent protests continue to escalate across the border following Mozambique’s disputed October 9 election.

The ruling Frelimo party’s victory—extending its near half-century hold on power—has sparked widespread opposition-led protests, leading to violent clashes with Mozambican security forces. Reports from Maputo and other cities indicate heavy police action, with teargas deployed to disperse demonstrators.

In Zimbabwe’s eastern Manicaland province, residents in border towns such as Nyanga, Honde Valley, Cashel Valley, and Mutare are on high alert. Many Zimbabweans suspect that their own ruling party, Zanu-PF, may have influenced the controversial Mozambican election results, intensifying fears of retaliatory actions against Zimbabweans residing in Mozambique. Adding to local anxieties, hundreds of Zimbabweans registered to vote in Mozambique’s elections, raising concerns about a potential backlash.

Residents, haunted by memories of the Mozambican civil war (1977-1992), are especially apprehensive. Muchaenda Korera, a Honde Valley resident, expressed his fears to NewsDay: “I witnessed the civil war between Frelimo and Renamo, and many of us near the border were affected, with some villagers losing their lives. What is happening now worries us deeply.”

Another resident from Chipinge shared similar concerns, saying, “We have heard reports of violence in Mozambique, and we fear being caught in the crossfire.”

The unrest revives grim memories for Zimbabweans who recall the civil war’s devastating toll, including the use of child soldiers, widespread human rights abuses, and extensive landmine contamination in Mozambique’s countryside. During the 1980s, Zimbabwe, alongside Tanzania and Malawi, sent troops into Mozambique to protect regional economic interests against Renamo insurgents.

Zimbabwean authorities are closely monitoring the escalating crisis. Victor Matemadanda, Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Mozambique, advised Zimbabweans in Mozambique to stay indoors as tensions mount. He emphasized the need for caution, urging citizens to prioritize their safety.

Meanwhile, Tawanda Mukodza, Zanu-PF’s Manicaland chairperson, sought to reassure border residents. “We do not think things will spiral out of control under the leadership of SADC chairperson Emmerson Mnangagwa,” he stated. “Yes, we share the same border with Mozambique, but we are safe.”

However, regional developments paint a more uncertain picture. In response to the violence, South Africa briefly closed its border with Mozambique this week and has advised its citizens to delay non-essential travel to the country.

The toll of the Mozambican unrest is rising. Amnesty International reports at least 20 deaths, with hundreds injured or detained since the protests erupted in late October, fuelling regional tensions.

Zimbabwe is set to host an Extraordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government in Harare from November 16-20, where leaders will address the ongoing crisis in Mozambique. The summit will also discuss recent elections in Botswana and the escalating situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as the region seeks stability amid mounting unrest.

As tensions continue to rise, Zimbabweans living along the Mozambique border remain anxious, caught between the memories of past conflicts and uncertainty about what lies ahead as Mozambique’s violence threatens to spill into their communities.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...