Zimbabwean Vice President in fresh new sex scandal

YET another audio conversation between Vice President Kembo Mohadi and a Bulawayo lover has gone viral on social media.

In the latest audio, Mohadi is heard trying to put up a romantic tone and inviting his “honey” to the Holiday Inn hotel in Bulawayo.

He tells his Ndebele girlfriend, said to be a tertiary student he is paying fees for, to drop at the hotel.

“Hello how are you honey? I am in your town. I told you I would advise you when I get into your town.

“It would have been nice to see you my one.”

The woman tells the VP “it’s hard to manoeuvre” now that she was already at home.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s deputy is in the eye of the storm after audios of taped conversations with married women have gone viral on social media.

In other audios, the sex-crazed VP is heard inviting his lovers for a “fu**” at his government office.

Among his lovers is a young state security operative working in his office.

The has not publicly commented on the embarrassing revelations.

Source: ZimLive