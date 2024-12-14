Zimbabwean truck driver dies in horrific crash in South Africa

Spread the love

A tragic accident occurred on Friday at the Marrianhill Toll Plaza on the N3 Durban in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, when a Zimbabwean truck driver lost his life after crashing into six trucks and five cars. The collision left more than 10 people in critical condition.

Ndabezinhle Sibiya, spokesperson for the Department of Transport and Human Settlements in KwaZulu-Natal, confirmed the fatal accident. According to Sibiya, the truck driver from Zimbabwe died at the scene, while multiple other individuals were critically injured.

“We request motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes and to delay any trip leading to Marrianhill Toll Plaza,” Sibiya urged in a statement.

The incident left the road in chaos, with a massive pile-up of vehicles blocking traffic. Garrith Jamieson, spokesperson for ALS Paramedics Medical Services, described the scene as one of devastation and confusion. He explained that paramedics arrived to find multiple vehicles involved in the crash, with some people trapped inside their cars and trucks.

“Approximately six trucks and five vehicles were involved in the crash, leaving multiple people entrapped and injured,” Jamieson said. “Immediately more ambulances and advanced life support paramedics were dispatched to assist. The eThekwini fire department was also called in to assist with the necessary rescue tools.”

A total of approximately 15 people sustained various injuries in the crash. After being stabilized at the scene, the injured were transported to hospitals in Durban for further treatment.

Tragically, one of the truck drivers was found severely trapped in his wrecked vehicle. Despite paramedics’ best efforts to rescue him, he succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

The national route was closed for several hours as emergency personnel worked to clear the wreckage and attend to the injured. The cause of the crash remains unclear, and a thorough investigation is underway, with all relevant authorities on-site.

This devastating accident highlights the dangers on South Africa’s roads and the urgent need for enhanced safety measures to prevent similar incidents. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Source – iol

