Zimbabwean State media apologises to Mnangagwa and his deputies over reader’s message

Harare Metro (H-Metro), a state-run publication has apologised for publishing a letter to the editor which wished for the death of an unnamed member of the presidium.

The publication regarded the publishing of the letter as “erroneous.” Read the retraction post:

IN our 19 February 2021 edition of H-Metro we erroneously published feedback from someone wishing death upon ‘someone in the presidium’. The error is regretted. We apologise sincerely to the Presidium and all our readers for this error and for any inconveniences caused – EDITOR

Responding to the apology by the publication some social media users said there was nothing to apologise for since the letter was written to the Editor and had to be posted as it was.

A number of people have in the recent past wished for the death of all the members of the presidium saying they have failed to run this country.

Some posts on social media openly wished that the trio gets infected by the deadly coronavirus.

More: H-Metro