Zimbabwean refugees fight ‘imminent’ deportation from Botswana

At least 300 Zimbabwean political refugees, some of them army deserters, are fighting imminent deportation from Botswana.

They fled to Botswana in 2008 during a violent election season that forced former President Robert Mugabe and Morgan Tsvangirai into a power-sharing deal facilitated by then SA president Thabo Mbeki.

Twelve years later, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said the refugees were no longer at risk and should register for voluntary repatriation by February 28 or face deportation.

Dukwi Refugee Camp protection officer Olivia Mugambi said due diligence was done and the UN was convinced it was safe to return home. Her conviction was supported by Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Botswana, Henry Mukonoweshuro, who said, “It’s the government’s desire to have Zimbabweans in Zimbabwe.”

Despite all assurances, promises of a cash incentive and food parcels for those who register for repatriation, the refugees launched a bid to stay in Botswana through a petition to the UNHCR head office in Geneva, Switzerland.