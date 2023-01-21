Zimbabwean new opposition leader disrupts Mnangagwa, Chamisa domination

HARARE – It is that time of the election season, yet again, when aspiring candidates emerge from their shells to declare their interests in running for the highest position in the country, that of President of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

A new political party has been formed to challenge incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa and CCC’s Nelson Chamisa who are the front-runners in the 2023 harmonised elections.

The new baby on the domestic political landscape, Democratic Union of Zimbabwe, is led by Robert Chapman and has since been endorsed by the leader of another rival party, Alliance of People’s Agenda that is led by Nkosana Moyo.

Information at hand indicates that Chapman is an orphan who was born in Harare. Through a very challenging upbringing and early adulthood, he made a decision to focus on personal development and growth. Professionally, he is a pilot and entrepreneur.

“Having lost both his parents tragically at an early age, Robert had to learn from others in his life about what it means to be a man and be successful. Upon finishing school and moving to the U.S., he turned his job of being a deli slicer into a career as a vice-president at a multi-million dollar company.

“Now, Robert is reconnecting with lost family members and coordinating early morning calls to develop hotels and a large solar farm in Southern Africa. His dream now is to lead Zimbabwe in the upcoming general elections, and he is aware this is a huge mountain,” said a source close to the aspiring leader.

