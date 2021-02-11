Zimbabwean minister sends warm wishes to Chinese people on its New Year’s day

HARARE – Zimbabwean Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa on Thursday sent her warm wishes to the Chinese people on the occasion of the Lunar New Year 2021.

The Chinese New Year 2021 will start on Feb. 12, and according to the Chinese lunar calendar, it is the year of the ox.

“The ox is regarded as a symbol of diligence, dependability, strength and determination, qualities that have long characterized our bilateral relations.

“Already, we are seeing opportunities for renewed vigor in the robust connections between China and Zimbabwe.

“On this auspicious occasion, I would like to wish Chinese leaders and people here endurance, strength, health, and as much happiness as these times can allow,” Mutsvangwa said in an interview with Chinese media.

The year of the ox comes against the background of the global COVID-19 pandemic that has seen the two countries strengthening their cooperation in fighting the pandemic.

“Following the policy guideline and dovetailing our respective grand strategies for development, China and Zimbabwe will unlock enormous potential in our bilateral cooperation,” said the minister. “The prospects are exciting and ours to shape. In solid steps, let’s march forward together like the oxen. In unity, we will triumph.”