Zimbabwean Millers Invite Activist Rutendo Matinyarare to Present Evidence of Alleged Health Risks in Products

Harare, Zimbabwe – The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) has invited activist Rutendo Matinyarare to present scientific evidence supporting his claims that some local milling products contain cancer and HIV-causing agents.

The meeting is scheduled to take place on September 17 in Harare, marking a new chapter in the ongoing dispute between Matinyarare and Zimbabwe’s milling industry.

Matinyarare, a vocal critic on social media, stirred controversy last year when he accused local millers of producing and selling products that he claimed were contributing to serious health issues, including cancer. His allegations were met with swift denial from the industry, and subsequent legal battles ensued. Courts in both South Africa and Zimbabwe ordered Matinyarare to retract his statements and delete his social media posts—rulings he has yet to comply with.

In a letter to Matinyarare, GMAZ secretary Moses Maunganidze acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations, emphasizing the need for clarity and transparency in the matter.

“Our esteemed members have been following your several social media posts on your claim that some local maize meal brands contain cancer-causing agents or substances,” wrote Maunganidze in the letter. “Your claims, we respectfully submit, are of great national public health security importance.”

Maunganidze further invited Matinyarare to provide a detailed presentation of his claims, urging the activist to present empirical scientific evidence to substantiate his accusations. “Your presentation will provide an opportunity for our members to receive and thoroughly examine your empirical scientific evidence. We believe that this engagement is in the best interest of consumers who have the right to know,” he added.

The activist’s claims primarily focus on alleged contamination of maize meal products, a staple food in Zimbabwe. Matinyarare has also targeted major companies, including Innscor, accusing them of introducing genetically modified organisms (GMOs) into the market without proper safety measures. These claims formed the basis of a legal case in South Africa filed by Innscor, which has been following Matinyarare’s statements closely.

The upcoming meeting presents an opportunity for both parties to address the claims head-on. For the milling industry, the event is seen as a chance to debunk the allegations and restore consumer confidence, while Matinyarare will have the platform to substantiate his accusations. The outcome of the meeting could have significant implications for public health discussions and the local food industry.

As the September 17 meeting approaches, Zimbabweans await to see whether Matinyarare can provide the scientific backing for his statements or if the millers’ defense will bring closure to the controversy.

