Zimbabwean man dies in UK incident

A man who tragically lost his life in Walsall over the weekend has been identified as Kevin Taylor, a 51-year-old originally from Zimbabwe.

West Midlands Police were alerted to Lichfield Street at around 5 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, where Taylor was found unconscious with visible injuries. Despite efforts by emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following investigations, police charged 32-year-old Kejuan Malone of Hall Green with manslaughter in connection with the incident. Malone appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 10, after being formally charged on Monday night.

Taylor, who was affectionately known as “Taisekwa,” was remembered by his family as a loving father and son.

His children shared an emotional tribute:

“Dad, you were our hero, a guiding light who taught us love, kindness, and resilience. Your generosity and unwavering support touched so many lives, and your memory will forever live in our hearts. We love you deeply and will honour your legacy always.”

Taylor’s parents also paid homage to their son:

“Our beloved son Taisekwa, your kindness and compassion were a blessing to all who knew you. You brought joy and pride to our lives, and your selflessness touched hearts far and wide. Though you are gone, your legacy of love will forever remain with us. We will miss you dearly, our precious child.”

West Midlands Police confirmed that investigations are ongoing and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Taylor’s death has left the Walsall community and those in his native Zimbabwe mourning a life remembered for kindness and generosity.

