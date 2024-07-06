Zimbabwean Leaders Unite Against Corruption and Economic Mismanagement

Spread the love

HARARE – Prominent Zimbabwean ex-political prisoners, Job Sikhala and Jacob Ngarivhume, have announced their collaboration to lead potential protests against corruption, resource plundering, and economic issues under President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration.

The activists, speaking at a press conference in Harare, emphasized their readiness to unite with all democratic forces to address Zimbabwe’s challenges, denouncing selfish leadership that prioritizes personal interests over national welfare.

“This coalition represents the people’s desire for unity among democrats to tackle our national issues,” Sikhala stated. “After extensive consultations with citizens, we welcome this major development.”

The coalition aims to garner support from change agents to confront the country’s problems. Sikhala clarified that the alliance is open only to individuals or groups not associated with Zanu PF.

“Progressive forces are those who have not supported the Zanu PF regime and believe in democratic rule, collective decision-making, and prioritizing the interests of the people,” Sikhala explained.

The activists stressed their commitment to reflecting the people’s wishes, including leading protests if demanded. “We will be the messengers of the people’s will,” Sikhala affirmed.

Ngarivhume echoed this sentiment, highlighting the collective responsibility to liberate the country from Mnangagwa’s regime. He emphasized their preparedness to lead from the front if protests are called for, in accordance with Zimbabwe’s constitutional right to protest.

“The regime’s intolerance of protests indicates its flaws. If the people demand protests, we are ready to lead peacefully,” Ngarivhume declared. “We will respond to the people’s call as provided for in the Constitution.”

