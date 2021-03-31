Zimbabwean govt issues Easter holiday regulations

Government remains alert to the threat of a COVID-19 third wave that could ravage the country if movement is not restricted during this Easter Holiday.

While the country has of late registered a steady decline in COVID-19 cases, government still remains on guard and has put in place additional measures against the spread of COVID-19 during Easter holidays.

A statement by President Emmerson Mnangagwa announcing additional safety measures is clear that with complacence, the nation might find itself being ravaged by the a 3rd wave of the pandemic which is already wreaking havoc in some nations of the world.

Some of the measures put in place for the duration of the Easter holiday include a requirement of a valid 19 PCR test of not more than 48 hours for international visitors, while learners in boarding schools will not be allowed to travel back home or receive visitors.

Bars and night clubs will remain closed during the Easter holidays, all gatherings including church services and funerals will remain limited to not more than 50 people, while the general public is encouraged to defer unnecessary travel outside localities of residence.

Government has rolled out a national vaccination programme which has seen 72 thousand 944 people being vaccinated.

19 new COVID-19 cases were recorded this Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 36 thousand 858.

The accumulative number of deaths are at one thousand 521 and recoveries are now 34 thousand 636. – zbc