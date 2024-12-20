Zimbabwean girl goes missing in the UK

Spread the love

West Yorkshire Police are urgently appealing for information to help locate a 14-year-old girl, Nakai Rinomhota, who has gone missing from Roundhay, Leeds.

Nakai was last seen in Chapeltown on Wednesday afternoon, and her whereabouts are currently unknown. Police are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare and are seeking the public’s help in finding her.

She is described as black, with long ombre braids, standing at 5ft 6ins tall, and of a slim build. Nakai is believed to be wearing light-coloured joggers and a black coat.

Officers are calling on anyone who has seen Nakai or has any information that may assist in locating her to come forward. Members of the public can contact West Yorkshire Police online via LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting log 1628 of 18/12.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to act quickly to help ensure Nakai’s safe return.

Source – newzimbabwe

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...