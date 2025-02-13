Zimbabwean Foreign Minister plans to visit Russia ‘very soon’

Spread the love

Zimbabwe’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Amon Murwira, has told Sputnik that he plans to visit Russia “very soon.”

“Very soon. Extremely soon,” Murwira said when asked whether he wanted to visit Russia in the near future.

The minister described relations between the southern African nation and Russia as “excellent,” adding that the two countries were cooperating on numerous joint projects in science, technology and mining.

“But most broadly, we have excellent relations, excellent economic cooperation, and we are looking forward to deeper issues,” Murwira said.

The top Zimbabwean diplomat spoke to Sputnik on the sidelines of the 46th ordinary session of the Executive Council of the African Union in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, which began on Wednesday.

The two-day event is taking place under the slogan “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent through Reparations.” African Union member states will review and assess their achievements in addressing the damage inflicted on the continent by the policies of colonialism and apartheid, as well as the transatlantic slave trade.

