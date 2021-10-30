Zimbabwean eyes United States Mayor’s post

A ZIMBABWEAN-BORN businessman, Solomon Tembo, is running for the post of mayor of Allentown City in the United States (US).

Tembo, who was born and raised in Kadoma, will contest against two other candidates, a Cuban and a Spaniard for the mayoral election set for November 2.

Allentown City is home to 127 000 people.

Tembo is promising the electorate bountiful opportunities and shared prosperity for all through economic growth, job creation, service delivery as well as empowering local communities and neighbourhoods.

“We will employ stringent debt management and vigorous financial oversight to create savings to advance our progressive agenda to strengthen education, health care and environmental protection,” he said.