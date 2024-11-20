Zimbabwean Envoy Denies Citizens Voted in Mozambique Election Amid Allegations: Watch

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Mozambique, Victor Matemadanda, has refuted reports that Zimbabwean nationals participated in Mozambique’s recent presidential election.

His statement comes amidst claims by the Masvingo Mirror newspaper that over 226,000 Zimbabweans allegedly voted in the neighbouring country’s polls.

Speaking to local media, Matemadanda dismissed the allegations, emphasizing that there was no evidence to support claims of Zimbabweans voting in Mozambique.

“There is no record or indication that Zimbabweans participated in the electoral process of Mozambique,” said Matemadanda.

Following the publication of the claims, sources within the Zimbabwean government have called on the Masvingo Mirror editors and journalists to provide evidence substantiating their report. The government is reportedly concerned about the potential diplomatic fallout from such allegations and is demanding clarity from the newspaper.

The controversy has brought scrutiny to the Masvingo Mirror due to its ownership by Matthew Takawona, a prominent opposition figure and former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate for Gutu Central in Zimbabwe’s 2023 general elections.

Government sources allege that the report may have been politically motivated, aimed at undermining Zimbabwe’s diplomatic relations with Mozambique and casting doubt on the integrity of the electoral processes in both countries.

The figure of 226,000 Zimbabweans purportedly voting in Mozambique has drawn scepticism. Analysts have questioned the logistical feasibility of such a large number of foreign nationals participating in a foreign election without detection.

Local governance expert Dr. Tatenda Gomo said, “The claim raises more questions than answers. For Zimbabweans to vote in Mozambique’s elections, there would need to be an established framework allowing such participation, which clearly does not exist.”

The CCC has defended Takawona and the Masvingo Mirror, accusing the government of attempting to stifle media freedom and intimidate opposition-linked institutions.

“The government’s reaction shows a worrying pattern of clamping down on dissenting voices,” said CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi.

Civil society organisations have called for a transparent investigation into the allegations. Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum Director Vera Musara urged the government to avoid politicising the matter and instead focus on verifying facts.

If proven true, the allegations could strain relations between Zimbabwe and Mozambique, who share close economic and political ties. The two countries have collaborated on issues ranging from security to regional trade under the Southern African Development Community (SADC) framework.

Mozambique’s electoral commission has yet to comment on the claims, and efforts to verify whether Zimbabweans were registered as voters in the election are ongoing.

As the controversy unfolds, observers call for measured responses from all sides. They argue that Transparency and accountability will be crucial in ensuring the credibility of the media and government institutions involved in the dispute.

The Masvingo Mirror has stood by its report, promising to release additional details soon. Whether it can substantiate its claims may determine the trajectory of this political and diplomatic storm.

