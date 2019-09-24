Zimbabwean Embassy in Australia goes on sale for $1.8m

Budding property buyers in Canberra who are looking for “great tenants” can now buy the building that houses the Zimbabwean Embassy.

The embassy building – which is located in the suburb of O’Malley, south of the Canberra CBD – has been priced at $1.87 million and boasts four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two car spaces.

Agents overseeing the property sale have described the building as “impressive as soon as you arrive”.

“Placed in one of Canberra’s most exclusive areas, O’Malley enjoys a reputation as a sought-after embassy and diplomatic precinct,” the property advertisement reads.

“Often desired but rarely found, this classic home boasts versatile family or Embassy living.”

Images taken from inside the property also show multiple office spaces and the walls decorated with the image of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.



Zimbabwe holds a long-term fixed lease on the building which lasts until 2020.

O’Malley is one of Canberra’s most prestigious suburbs, with the average house price this year reaching as high as $1.9 million.