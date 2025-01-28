Zimbabwean Drink-Driver Stopped by UK Motorists During Rush Hour

Spread the love

KENT, UK – Motorists on the M25 at Leatherhead, Surrey, were forced to intervene during rush hour to stop a dangerously intoxicated driver veering across lanes, reports KentOnline.

Amos Chirimuta, 42, of Wallis Avenue, Maidstone, was spotted driving erratically between Junctions 8 and 9 on May 28 last year.

Witnesses reported his Vauxhall Astra moving at a dangerously slow speed, weaving across the motorway, and the driver appearing slumped over the steering wheel.

As alarmed motorists used their hazard lights to alert others, some managed to steer Chirimuta towards the hard shoulder, bringing his vehicle to a halt. At one point, Chirimuta made obscene gestures at the concerned drivers attempting to help.

When police arrived, they found Chirimuta still slumped at the wheel with a bottle of Jack Daniels on the passenger seat and vomited inside the car. He was so intoxicated that officers had to assist him out of the vehicle, and he was unable to complete a breathalyser test at the scene.

Blood tests conducted later revealed that Chirimuta had 319 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood—nearly four times the legal limit of 80.

Lucie Fish, prosecuting, told Maidstone Magistrates’ Court on January 23 that other drivers had to slow down behind Chirimuta’s car at 7:30 am during rush hour to avoid a collision. She added, “Motorists in larger vehicles used their hazard lights to warn others and managed to steer him to safety.”

Chirimuta admitted to drink-driving in September and returned to court for sentencing. District Judge Julia Moffatt emphasised the grave danger posed by his actions.

The case underscores the risks of drink-driving and the lifesaving vigilance of road users who acted quickly to prevent a potential tragedy.

