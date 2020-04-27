Zimbabwean disputed main opposition leader calls for freedom

THE disputed Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Nelson Chamisa has called for a wave of freedom to blow across to uproot the President Emmerson Mnangagwa government.

Chamisa made the calls while wishing the neighboring a happy Freedom Day message.

Said Chamisa, “Today is Freedom Day in South Africa. May the breeze of freedom blow across Africa especially north of Limpopo to shake all the pillars of tyranny and roots of injustice. Let the wave of freedom engulf the African continent for the eternal joy of its people! Happy freedom day South Africa!”