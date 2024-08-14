Zimbabwean church faces backlash in Scotland over bid to “exorcise gay demons”

Spread the love

The Forward In Faith Church International Incorporated (FIFCII), a Zimbabwean Pentecostal church widely criticized for endorsing “gay exorcism” as a form of conversion therapy and promoting beliefs in witchcraft, is expanding its presence in Scotland, according to Aberdeen Live.

This move has drawn sharp criticism from activists who accuse the church of fostering “vicious homophobia and misogyny.”

As Scotland progresses toward outlawing conversion therapy that targets individuals based on gender identity or sexual orientation, FIFCII has managed to secure approval from the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR). This approval comes despite the church’s controversial practices and teachings, which have alarmed human rights groups and secular organizations.

Founded in Zimbabwe in 1960 by “Apostle” Ezekiel Guti and originally known as ZAOGA, FIFCII has grown into a significant religious movement with a global following. The church is known for its beliefs in witchcraft and its doctrine that women must be sexually available to their husbands on demand. Ministers within the church often claim to perform miracles, including healing the disabled and curing diseases during large evangelical events.

FIFCII has already purchased property in Edinburgh, established its Scottish headquarters, and plans to expand into major cities such as Glasgow, Edinburgh, and Aberdeen. However, the church’s activities in Scotland have sparked serious concerns from the National Secular Society (NSS).

Alejandro Sanchez, an NSS spokesperson on human rights, expressed alarm over the church’s presence, stating, “This organization promotes vicious homophobia and misogyny, and may well be endangering lives with reckless allegations of witchcraft.” He also criticized OSCR for granting the church charitable status, arguing that religious groups should not be allowed to promote harmful practices under the guise of charitable work.

FIFCII’s website openly discusses exorcisms aimed at expelling “homosexual spirits,” and church leaders have shared accounts of supposed “miracles” performed at various events. One blog post from 2017 details an exorcism in St. Kitts and Nevis, where a man was reportedly freed from a homosexual spirit. Another entry describes the “deliverance” of a 14-year-old girl in Zimbabwe who was allegedly forced into witchcraft rituals involving cannibalism.

The church’s teachings also extend to marital roles, with one sermon asserting that sexual availability is the “very reason” for marriage. Pastor Fiona Arthurs, author of the book Foolish Things Wives Do To Mess Up Their Marriages, reinforces this belief, emphasizing that wives have a responsibility to fulfil their husbands’ sexual desires.

In its 2023 UK annual report, FIFCII outlined its ambitious expansion plans for Scotland, driven by a growing Zimbabwean immigrant community. The church attributes its rapid growth to “tithing,” with congregants contributing 10% of their income to support church activities. FIFCII aims to establish new assemblies in cities such as Dundee and Fife by 2024.

While the church continues to grow, calls for tighter regulation and scrutiny of religious organizations in Scotland are intensifying. Critics are urging lawmakers to reconsider the legal framework that allows such groups to claim charitable status while promoting controversial and potentially harmful doctrines.

