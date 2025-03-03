Zimbabwean Call for Urgent Repatriation Amid Rising Hostility in South Africa

Spread the love

Johannesburg – The Zimbabwe Exemption Permit Holders Association (Zepha) has urged the Zimbabwean government to expedite a voluntary repatriation programme, citing increasingly intolerable conditions for many of its members living in South Africa.

In a memo addressed to the Zimbabwean ambassador to South Africa, Zepha highlighted the mounting legal and social challenges faced by Zimbabweans under the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP) system. The association claims its members are frequently forced to resort to litigation when accessing essential services such as healthcare, education, employment, and even travel.

Zepha has initiated a repatriation programme but is seeking government support in assisting returnees with accommodation, business opportunities, and the removal of regulatory barriers to facilitate their smooth reintegration into Zimbabwean society.

‘Exploitation Over Rights’

According to the memo, Zimbabweans in South Africa are often seen as victims of the ruling Zanu-PF government, valued primarily for their labour but denied fundamental rights.

“Their assistance for Zimbabwean staff extends only to prolonging exploitation, but not to providing Zimbabweans with the rights required to live full and dignified lives,” the memo states. “There is no interest in the stability of Zimbabweans in South Africa, nor in the future generations that will follow.”

Zepha further claims that Zimbabweans are scapegoated for South Africa’s socio-economic challenges, with many locals accusing them of taking jobs, housing, and healthcare services. This has reportedly led to increased vigilantism, with groups allegedly targeting, robbing, and even killing Zimbabweans without legal consequences.

Xenophobia and Political Exploitation

Zepha points to the rise of xenophobic rhetoric, accusing political parties such as the Patriotic Alliance, MK Party, and ActionSA of mainstreaming anti-Zimbabwean sentiment. It also alleges that quasi-militant groups like Operation Dudula and Put South Africa First have physically targeted foreigners, particularly Zimbabweans.

“These attacks appear orchestrated and intensify during elections and national crises such as Covid-19 and load shedding,” Zepha asserts.

Furthermore, the memo states that South Africa’s white minority blames Zanu-PF for the economic collapse in Zimbabwe, which has driven citizens to seek refuge in South Africa. It argues that mainstream media, allegedly controlled by white-owned interests, has perpetuated the notion that Zimbabwe is a failed state and will remain dependent on external support.

‘Psychological and Emotional Harm’

Zepha warns that the treatment of Zimbabweans in South Africa has caused significant psychological distress, particularly among children who, the memo claims, are being conditioned to see themselves as second-class citizens.

The document details several instances of alleged discrimination, including:

Authorities refusing to renew driving licences for ZEP holders and setting up targeted roadblocks;

Increased police raids in Zimbabwean-dominated communities;

Banks freezing or holding accounts of ZEP holders due to permit validity concerns;

Employers dismissing Zimbabwean workers under pressure from law enforcement while withholding their Unemployment Insurance Fund and pension payments;

Schools barring children of ZEP holders from sitting exams due to a lack of study visas;

Pregnant women and other Zimbabwean patients being denied medical treatment at hospitals.

Home Affairs Accused of Delaying Permanent Residency Applications

Zepha has also accused South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs (DHA) of obstructing ZEP holders’ applications for permanent residency, despite many having lived, worked, and paid taxes in the country for decades.

In 2023, the Gauteng High Court ruled the DHA’s decision to terminate the ZEP programme unlawful and unconstitutional, ordering public consultations with the affected community. The ZEP programme was subsequently extended to 2025, but Zepha argues that many applicants will not meet the deadline due to processing delays.

The memo highlights widespread complaints that ZEP holders are struggling to secure online appointments with visa processing company VFS, with some waiting more than four months without success.

“This means their applications will not be processed before the programme expires at the end of the year,” Zepha warns.

A Plea for Support

Zepha concludes its appeal by urging the Zimbabwean government to assist with repatriation efforts, arguing that returning Zimbabweans could contribute to national development.

“History has taught us that the return of significant numbers of the diaspora back to their country of origin has led to economic development, transfer of skills, diversity of industry, and national pride,” the memo states.

With tensions rising and uncertainty surrounding the future of ZEP holders, Zepha’s call for repatriation places pressure on both the South African and Zimbabwean governments to find a sustainable solution for the thousands of Zimbabweans caught in legal and social limbo.

