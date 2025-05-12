Zimbabwean Ambassador Meets AUC Chairperson, Reaffirms Support and Regional Cooperation

Spread the love

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia – The Ambassador of Zimbabwe to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union (AU), Her Excellency Sophia Nyamudeza, has paid a courtesy call on the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, at the AUC headquarters in Addis Ababa.

During the meeting, Ambassador Nyamudeza reaffirmed Zimbabwe’s strong support for the Chairperson’s leadership and the AU’s overarching mission for continental unity, peace, and development.

In turn, Chairperson Faki commended Zimbabwe’s vital leadership role as current Chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), particularly in spearheading regional peace and stability initiatives. He highlighted Zimbabwe’s efforts in conflict resolution in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where coordination between SADC and the AU has been critical.

The Chairperson also praised Ambassador Nyamudeza’s continued contributions to the ongoing institutional reform process within the AUC. He expressed keen interest in expanding collaboration with Zimbabwe, especially in strengthening the role of the African Fertilizer Development Center based in the country. The initiative is seen as key to advancing the AU’s goals on agricultural transformation and food security across the continent.

The meeting underlined Zimbabwe’s commitment to the AU’s development agenda and its strategic involvement in peace-building and sustainable development in the region.

