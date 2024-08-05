Zimbabwean ambassador, Belarusian FM discuss schedule of bilateral events in 2024

Spread the love

MINSK, – Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Maksim Ryzhenkov met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the Republic of Belarus Ignatius Graham Mudzimba in Minsk on 5 August, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The parties discussed topical issues of cooperation in political, economic and humanitarian dimensions.

Particular consideration was given to the implementation of the agreements reached during the state visit to Zimbabwe by Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko in January 2023, the first session of the Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation in February 2024 and the negotiations between the Belarusian head of state and First Lady of Zimbabwe Auxillia Mnangagwa in July 2024.

Maksim Ryzhenkov expressed gratitude to the Ambassador for his active participation in arranging the visit of the First Lady of Zimbabwe. She was a guest of honor at the 33rd International Festival of Arts Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk which featured an artistic group from Zimbabwe.

The parties also discussed the schedule of bilateral events until the end of 2024.

Source: (BelTA)

