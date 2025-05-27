Zimbabwe-UK relations set for another major boost with Lord Collins Visit

Spread the love

Bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and the United Kingdom are expected to take a further significant step forward with the anticipated visit of UK Minister for Africa, Lord Collins.

This follows a week of positive developments between the two nations, including the historic one-off cricket Test match between the Zimbabwe Chevrons and England at Trent Bridge—the first such encounter in decades.

The fixture was widely seen as a symbolic gesture of warming ties, following years of diplomatic frostiness.

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, took to his official X account on Tuesday to hint at Lord Collins’ planned visit.

“Having lunch with Lord Collins, UK Minister for Africa, in Ivory Coast at AfDB Annual meeting 2025. We discussed a wide range of issues. Very pleased that he removed Sanctions on individuals and ZDI today.

“His upcoming visit to Zimbabwe will further strengthen relations,” wrote Professor Ncube, alongside a photograph of the two officials.

The two officials are in Ivory Coast for the African Development Bank meetings.

The engagement coincided with a major policy shift by the British government, which announced the removal of four Zimbabwean officials and one entity from its sanctions list.

“The UK announces the delisting of sanctions against individuals Owen Ncube, Isaac Moyo, Godwin Matanga, Anselem Sanyatwe, and the entity Zimbabwe Defence Industries (ZDI).

“The revocations follow a similar move from the European Union in February 2025, when they delisted their last remaining entity (ZDI) whilst renewing their existing Zimbabwe sanctions framework. The US also removed a number of designations in March 2024,” read a brief statement from the UK government.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that England are in early talks to tour Zimbabwe for the first time in over two decades. The proposed tour—slated for some time in the next Future Tours Programme (2027–2031)—could take place at a new cricket ground near Victoria Falls, which is being considered as a potential venue.

England last played in Zimbabwe in 2004, contesting four one-day internationals before bilateral cricket ties were severed in 2008 due to political tensions.

Officials from Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) reportedly used the recent Trent Bridge encounter to engage with their England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) counterparts, laying the groundwork for future sporting cooperation and cultural diplomacy.

