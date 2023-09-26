Zimbabwe to repeal four obsolete laws

THE Government is planning to repeal four laws which are “outdated and should be deleted from the Statutes book.”

In the first Cabinet Media briefing of President Mnangagwa’s Second term, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Jenfan Muswere said the four laws are now obsolete.

“The nation is being informed the recommendation to repeal the Fedrick Clayton Trust Act [ Chapter 17:02], Service of Documents(Telegraph) Act [Chapter 8:13], Settled Estates Leasing Act [Chapter 20:19] and War marriages Validation Act [Chapter 5:15] was borne out of the realisation that these laws have become obsolete and should be deleted from the statute books.”

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...