Zimbabwe to experience cold and windy weather conditions beginning today

THE Meteorological Services Department has warned that the country will experience cold and windy weather conditions beginning today.

In its report, the department stated that the country should expect thunderstorms in the Midlands province in the afternoon, but cool weather in the south.

“Rainfall is very localised. Consult your local Agritex officer for advice on what to plant and when to plant, taking into account the water requirement for specific plant stages,” the report read.

“Cold, cloudy and windy over the south, cool and partly cloudy over the north in the morning. Partly cloudy with thunderstorms from Midlands upwards in the afternoon.”

The department projected better rains compared to the 2023/24 farming season marked by the El Niño phenomenon.

Over eight million Zimbabweans are food insecure as a result of the El Niño-induced drought, which has seen livestock dying in some parts of the country due to lack of pastures.

