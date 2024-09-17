Zimbabwe to Cull 200 Elephants to Address Hunger Amid Severe Drought

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe is set to cull 200 elephants to help feed communities facing acute hunger due to the worst drought in four decades, wildlife authorities announced on Tuesday. The El Niño-induced drought has devastated crops across southern Africa, impacting 68 million people and causing widespread food shortages in the region.

“We are planning to cull about 200 elephants across the country and are currently working on the logistics,” said Tinashe Farawo, spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority (Zimparks), in a statement to Reuters. The elephant meat will be distributed to drought-affected communities in Zimbabwe.

This marks Zimbabwe’s first elephant cull since 1988 and will take place in districts such as Hwange, Mbire, Tsholotsho, and Chiredzi. The move follows Namibia’s decision last month to cull 83 elephants and distribute the meat to those impacted by the drought.

Southern Africa is home to one of the largest elephant populations in the world, with an estimated 200,000 elephants spread across Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana, Angola, and Namibia. Zimbabwe alone holds more than 84,000 elephants, significantly overpopulating parks that are designed to support just 55,000.

Farawo explained that the cull is also aimed at reducing the pressure on Zimbabwe’s wildlife reserves. “It’s an effort to decongest the parks in the face of drought. While the numbers might seem small compared to our elephant population, it will help manage the situation,” he said.

The drought has not only caused hunger but has also escalated human-wildlife conflicts, with 50 people killed by elephant attacks in Zimbabwe last year.

Despite its conservation success in growing its elephant population, Zimbabwe has been pushing the U.N.’s Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) to allow the trade of ivory and live elephants. The country currently holds about $600,000 worth of ivory stockpiles, which it is unable to sell due to international restrictions.

Source: Reuters

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...