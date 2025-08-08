Zimbabwe studies T&T’s public sector reform model

Zimbabwean officials are studying elements of Trinidad and Tobago’s public administration system as part of a visit aimed at strengthening their country’s governance framework.

Led by Steyn Berejena, Chief Director in Zimbabwe’s Office of the President and Cabinet, the delegation met with Chief Personnel Officer Commander Dr Daryl Dindial and senior staff at the Personnel Department on August 5.

The study tour, coordinated through the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, included presentations on public service frameworks, digital integration, legislative reform and budgeting practices. The visitors also examined how technology is used locally to improve transparency, efficiency and citizen engagement.

Dindial said the exchange provided “practical and honest insights” that could support Zimbabwe’s reform efforts and welcomed the opportunity to build closer ties between the two countries.

The Zimbabwean delegation described the session as informative and said several of the strategies discussed could be adapted to their national context. Future collaboration is expected.