Zimbabwe Steps Up Efforts to Repatriate First Chimurenga Heroes’ Remains from British Museums

Spread the love

Harare – Zimbabwe’s government has responded to longstanding calls from Zimbabweans in the diaspora to prioritise the repatriation of remains of First Chimurenga heroes held in British museums. These remains, taken as war trophies during colonial times, include national icons like Mbuya Nehanda, whose bones are believed to be housed in a British museum.

Zimbabweans abroad have long advocated for the return of these significant historical remains. “Finally, this call has come!” remarked one diaspora member, expressing relief and anticipation. “As Zimbabweans in the diaspora, we have been urging the government to prioritise the return of the remains of those who fell in the First Chimurenga, which were taken and kept in British museums as trophies. Years ago, I had this discussion with the former Foreign Affairs Minister SB Moyo during his inaugural visit to London,” they added, noting the painful irony of erecting a Mbuya Nehanda statue in central Harare while her actual remains remain overseas.

The First Chimurenga, fought between 1896 and 1897, was a pivotal resistance movement against British colonial rule, with leaders like Mbuya Nehanda and Sekuru Kaguvi becoming symbols of national pride and sacrifice. Their remains, however, were removed by British forces after their execution and have been kept in British museums, a reality that Zimbabwean officials, historians, and cultural advocates have increasingly viewed as an injustice to the nation’s historical legacy.

In response, Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Home Affairs has announced that it is initiating formal talks with British authorities, expressing a desire to “correct historical wrongs” and restore the dignity of the country’s national heroes. Calls for a specialised ministerial committee to oversee the process are also gaining traction, as citizens urge that a dedicated body be set up to follow through on negotiations and ensure the remains’ respectful return to Zimbabwe.

“There is a renewed commitment within government circles to resolve this matter,” said a government official, who confirmed that ongoing discussions aim to expedite the repatriation process. The move has stirred a wave of support across Zimbabwe, with local leaders, cultural groups, and historians emphasising that reclaiming these remains would be a monumental step toward honouring Zimbabwe’s foundational heritage.

Historian and academic Dr. Simukai Nyasha pointed out that the return of First Chimurenga remains is critical for Zimbabwe’s reconciliation with its colonial past. “Repatriating the remains of these national icons is not merely symbolic; it’s a restorative act that acknowledges and respects their contributions to the struggle for sovereignty,” he said.

If successful, the repatriation process could set a precedent for Zimbabwe and other African nations with similar claims to the remains and artefacts held in European institutions. Supporters believe the move will bring closure and allow Zimbabwe to honour the memory of its freedom fighters properly, with reburial ceremonies to be conducted according to traditional customs.

While a timeline for the process remains uncertain, the government has expressed its commitment to seeing it through, affirming that the bones of Mbuya Nehanda and other heroes should be laid to rest in their homeland.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...