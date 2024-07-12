Zimbabwe Seeks to Quell Strained Relations with Zambia Ahead of Mnangagwa’s SADC Chairmanship

Spread the love

IN a development aimed at bolstering the relationship between Zimbabwe and Zambia, Zimbabwe’s Minister of Defence, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, led a high-level delegation to attend the 26th SADC Ministerial Committee of the Organ (MCO) on Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation in Zambia.

The delegation, which included the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Kazembe Kazembe, and other senior government officials, was warmly received by the Zambian government.

The visit follows remarks made by Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa to Russian President Vladimir Putin concerning the presence of U.S. military bases in Zambia. Mnangagwa’s comments have stirred discussions about the geopolitical dynamics in the region and the strategic interests of global powers in Southern Africa.

During the SADC meeting, the Zimbabwean and Zambian delegations exchanged notes on further strengthening and deepening their bilateral relations. Key discussions included preparations for the upcoming Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation on Defence and Security (JPCCDS), building on the successes of previous meetings, such as the 18th Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC) and the Joint Trade and Customs Committee (JTCC) held earlier this year.

Honourable Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri emphasized the excellent bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and Zambia, underscoring the importance of cooperation in defense and security. “The deliberations of the meeting went well, and we are committed to furthering our collaborative efforts to ensure the security and stability of our region,” she stated.

This visit also coincided with the presence of the SADC election observer mission led by Zambian Nevers Mumba, which has been closely monitoring the electoral processes in Zimbabwe to ensure transparency and fairness.

The Zimbabwean government’s participation in the SADC Ministerial Committee of the Organ reflects its ongoing commitment to regional stability and cooperation. The exchange of ideas and strategies with Zambian counterparts is expected to enhance bilateral relations and contribute to the overall security and political cohesion of the Southern African region.

As President Mnangagwa prepares to assume the chairmanship of SADC, the strong ties between Zimbabwe and Zambia will be crucial in navigating the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. The recent engagements are a testament to the enduring partnership between the two nations, aiming to foster peace, security, and prosperity in the region.

