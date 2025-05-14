Zimbabwe Secures Belarus Deal to Revamp Health Sector, Boosts Economic Revival Efforts

Spread the love

MINSK, Belarus – Zimbabwe has struck a landmark agreement with Belarus to overhaul its healthcare system, beginning with the reconstruction and capacity building of Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, the country’s largest referral medical institution.

This development comes as part of a broader cooperation framework between the two countries aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and accelerating Zimbabwe’s national development agenda.

The agreements were sealed during a high-level visit by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to Belarus, where he met with President Aleksander Lukashenko. The two leaders signed a total of eight cooperation agreements covering strategic areas such as visa exemptions, disaster management, tourism, media collaboration, SME development, waste management, and a long-term strategic cooperation framework running from 2026 to 2030.

In the healthcare sector, letters of intent were signed to initiate the reconstruction of key health institutions and to deepen health partnerships, with Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals identified as a priority site for immediate capacity enhancement. The deal is expected to deliver improvements in service delivery, infrastructure modernisation, and medical training, aligning with Zimbabwe’s goal to achieve universal health coverage.

“This partnership signifies a new chapter in Zimbabwe’s healthcare transformation and international collaboration,” said a senior official from the Ministry of Health. “We are confident that this initiative will improve the quality of care and ease pressure on our overburdened facilities.”

RioZim Eyes Revival with US$200 Million Capital Injection

Meanwhile, back home, Zimbabwe’s mining sector could receive a major boost as RioZim Limited, one of the country’s leading resource firms, embarks on a revival plan requiring approximately US$200 million. The capital injection will be used to settle debts, repair and upgrade aging mining equipment, acquire new infrastructure, and provide essential working capital.

Although the company may explore changes to its shareholding structure, officials have ruled out disposing of the business in its current form, describing such a move as “economically impractical.” RioZim, which is listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, holds a diverse portfolio of mineral assets, including gold, diamonds, coal, and nickel.

Analysts say revitalising RioZim will not only restore investor confidence in the mining sector but also contribute meaningfully to Zimbabwe’s economic growth and job creation, while aligning with national goals of social equity and sustainable development.

“The revival of RioZim is crucial,” said an economic commentator. “It aligns with the broader vision of economic recovery and industrialisation. Strengthening resource-based industries has the potential to uplift communities and reduce inequality.”

The twin developments—the health partnership with Belarus and the strategic revival of RioZim—underscore Zimbabwe’s ongoing efforts to reposition itself as a resilient and investment-friendly nation, capable of delivering tangible social and economic benefits to its citizens.

