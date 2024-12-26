Zimbabwe says SADC regional bloc ready to assist troubled Mozambique

Spread the love

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa — who is chairing SADC — has said the regional bloc is ready to assist troubled Mozambique engulfed in post-election violence that has claimed more than 100 lives of protesters, according to human rights organizations.

South Africa calls for dialogue in the former Portuguese colony, where the opposition is claiming its electoral victory was stolen in the Oct. 9 polls.

In a statement, Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa, current chairman of the 16-nation Southern African Development Community, SADC, said the post-election violence in Mozambique must end after the country’s Constitutional Council this week gave 65% victory of the October to the ruling Frelimo party.

Ronald Lomola, South Africa’s minister of international relations and cooperation, released an audio message on social media weighing in on post-election violence in Mozambique.

“South Africa calls on all parties to commit to an urgent dialogue that will heal the country and set it on a new political and developmental trajectory. Furthermore, South Africa is ready to assist Mozambique in any manner to facilitate this dialogue,” he said.

So did Venancio Mondlane, Mozambique’s runner-up to Frelimo’s Daniel Francisco Chapo in the disputed October presidential election.

He said “We not focused on our brother who is also suffering, who has been massacred by Frelimo. That’s not our focus. If you want change in the country, a revolution, my brothers, let’s defend the shops of our neighbours, the companies of our neighbors, let’s defend them.”

Khanyo Farise, Amnesty International deputy regional director for east and Southern Africa, urged the Mocambique government to end what she called one of the worst crackdowns on protesters.

“Since the outcome of the elections on Oct. 9, police have responded with excessive use of force against those who decide to express themselves and to exercise their right to freedom of association and assembly. We’ve seen police using live ammunition, using rubber bullets and using various forms of excessive force against protesters. Many people have been seriously wounded, and over 110 people have been killed,” she said.

Borges Nhamirre, a researcher with the Institute for Security Studies, said peace is important so the country’s closed ports can open to service countries like Zimbabwe, Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Malawi and South Africa.

“So, nothing is happening. Everything has been paralyzed in Mozambique. It means that people will face more hardship[s] even after this is over. So, the fastest way to solve this problem is dialogue. There is no alternative to dialogue,” said Nhamirre.

With the opposition and regional organizations such as SADC and the African Union now calling for peace in Mozambique, there is hope that the situation can change.

