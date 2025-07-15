News Ticker

Zimbabwe Safari Guide Recalls Surreal Calm as Hippo Swallowed Him Whole

July 15, 2025 Staff Reporter Headlines, Zimbabwe 0

By sheer good luck, a team of military medics was on hand to treat his injuries(Image: Facebook)
A Zimbabwean safari guide who survived being attacked and partially swallowed by a hippopotamus has described the harrowing encounter—and the strange sense of relief he felt while trapped inside the animal’s massive jaws.

Paul Templer, who had been guiding canoe safaris along the Zambezi River for six years, spoke to the What It Was Like podcast about the day in 1996 that changed his life forever. While leading a tour near Victoria Falls, the then-28-year-old was ambushed by a 15-foot bull hippo after attempting to rescue a colleague who had drifted too close to the territorial animal.

Paul Templer
Paul Templer successfully paddled the entire length of the Zambezi after his dramatic attack(Image: Facebook)

“There was a crash—I knew the sound,” Templer told the podcast. “It was a hippo hitting a canoe.” Within seconds, he saw his colleague’s canoe tossed into the air, with the guide, Evans Namasango, flung out as a hippo surged from beneath the water.

Templer tried to intervene but was soon attacked himself. “Suddenly, I was underwater, pinned,” he recalled. “I was struggling to break free, but then I felt the bristles on the hippo’s snout. That’s when I realised: I was head-first down the hippo’s throat, from the waist up.”

Hippo
Hippos kill an average of around 500 people a year (Image: Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Despite the extraordinary violence of the encounter, Templer remembers feeling an odd tranquillity. “My first emotion was relief,” he admitted. “Weirdly, I thought: at least it’s not a crocodile. Crocs scare me more.”

Dragged Under, Spat Out, Then Swallowed Again

After the hippo spat him out, Templer attempted to help Namasango, only to be attacked again. “This time it hit me from below and I went down feet first,” he said. “Eventually, I broke free again—but then it came at me head-on and hit me full-force.”

Paul Templer
Paul is now a respected public speaker(Image: Facebook)

The hippo’s tusks ripped through Templer’s torso and shoulders. “My legs were hanging out one side of its mouth, and my upper body out the other,” he said. “I could see my blood mixing with the water and wondered: Am I going to bleed to death?

Witnesses later likened the attack to “watching a vicious dog rip apart a rag doll.” Templer suffered 38 serious bite wounds, including a horrific “degloving” injury where the flesh was completely torn off his left arm.

Rescue Against All Odds

Miraculously, one of Templer’s co-guides, Mike, managed to pull him to safety and administer emergency first aid. “From the elbow up, I could see nothing but bone. The rest of the arm was pulp,” said Templer. “I told Mike to roll my sleeve down and button it to keep it together.”

Paul Templer
Paul later discovered that his friend Evans drowned during the incident(Image: @paultempler8888/Instagram)

As luck would have it, a nearby military medical team, including a shock trauma surgeon, happened to be conducting exercises in the area. They stabilised Templer and rushed him for urgent care. His mauled arm was amputated, but his life was saved.

“The artery had sealed itself—a miracle,” he told The Star. “I had tusks through both shoulders. My left foot looked like someone had hit it with a hammer.”

Tragically, his colleague Evans Namasango drowned during the incident.

Return to the River

Despite the trauma, Templer returned to the Zambezi just two years later. In an extraordinary act of resilience, he paddled the entire 1,600-mile length of the river—from its source in Zambia, through Angola, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique—using a specially designed prosthetic paddle. The feat helped raise funds for a prosthetics factory to assist landmine victims in the region.

Paul Templer
Paul lost an arm after the horrifying attack(Image: Facebook)

Now a public speaker and advocate, Templer uses his near-death experience to inspire others and raise awareness of wildlife conservation and trauma recovery.

FOR RELEASE WITH STORY BC-ZIMBABWE-ZAMBEZI – Former Zambezi river guide Paul Templer, who lost his left arm in a hippopotamus attack in 1996, paddles a kayak with a specially made paddle. Templer will join nine others in attempting to canoe the entire 1600 mile length of the Zambezi River from its source in Zambia, through Angola,Zimbabwe and Mozambique to help raise funds for a prosthetics factory to be set up in Harare to aid land mine victims in Mozambique and Angola. Picture taken 6MAR98. HB

“Hippos kill around 500 people a year,” he said. “They are incredibly territorial and powerful. But despite everything, I don’t blame the animal. I was in its territory.”

This story originally appeared in The Star,




