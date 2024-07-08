‘Zimbabwe, SA are Inseparable’: Pretoria’s Harare Envoy Reaffirms Strong Ties Despite Mzansi’s GNU

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s close relations with South Africa remain unaffected by the recent political developments in Pretoria, according to South Africa’s envoy to Harare.

Despite the new Government of National Unity (GNU) in South Africa, the bond between the two nations remains strong and unwavering.

Speaking to the media, the envoy emphasized the enduring and inseparable nature of the relationship between Zimbabwe and South Africa, highlighting shared histories and mutual interests.

“Zimbabwe and South Africa share a deep-rooted relationship that transcends political changes. Our cooperation and partnership will continue to flourish, irrespective of the recent changes in our government,” the envoy stated.

The statement comes amid South Africa’s transition to a GNU, a move aimed at addressing internal political challenges. However, officials in both countries have expressed confidence that this political shift will not disrupt the strong bilateral ties that have been cultivated over the years.

The envoy further noted that ongoing collaboration in various sectors, including trade, education, and regional security, will continue to benefit both nations. “Our focus remains on strengthening our cooperation and working together for the prosperity of our people,” the envoy added.

The reaffirmation of strong Zimbabwe-South Africa relations is expected to reassure stakeholders in both countries of the stability and continuity of their partnership.

