Zimbabwe Rejects UN Call to Release Detained Activists, Cites Sovereignty

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe has dismissed calls from United Nations experts to release several activists recently arrested and detained by authorities, asserting its commitment to national sovereignty.

On August 15, UN experts, including Mary Lawlor, the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, urged Zimbabwean authorities to release the detained human rights defenders. However, Zimbabwe’s government swiftly rebuffed the appeal.

Government spokesperson Ndavaningi Mangwana responded on X (formerly Twitter), emphasizing that Zimbabwe will not tolerate external interference in its internal affairs. “No country’s sovereignty can be compromised! The rule of law must be upheld within each nation’s borders. Even the United Nations Human Rights Council cannot interfere with the implementation of a country’s laws. Respect for sovereignty is paramount!” Mangwana stated.

Among those recently arrested by Zimbabwean authorities are women’s rights defender Namatai Kwekweza, labor rights advocate and Secretary-General of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) Robson Chere, and Harare Ward 5 councillor Samuel Gwenzi.

The arrests have drawn international attention, but Zimbabwe remains steadfast in its position, rejecting external pressure to release the activists.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...