Zimbabwe Prepares for Return of Thousands of Deportees from South Africa

Spread the love

The Zimbabwean government is gearing up to receive thousands of its citizens living illegally in South Africa, who are expected to be deported as South Africa intensifies its deportation efforts.

The crackdown, which mainly targets undocumented Zimbabweans, comes amid growing local concerns about job competition and rising crime rates in the neighbouring country.

Public Service and Social Welfare Minister, Maruva Mercy Dinha, outlined the government’s plans to manage the return of Zimbabweans during a parliamentary session on Wednesday. Responding to questions from legislators, she said:

“The government of Zimbabwe, in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration, has laid the groundwork to receive migrants in anticipation of the return of Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP) non-holders from South Africa.

“There are inter-ministerial committees that will be activated to manage the anticipated return of our citizens. My ministry is finalizing renovations at the Beitbridge and Plumtree reception and support centres, where returnees will be received and reintegrated into their original communities.

“Our ability to handle large numbers of returning citizens has already been demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic, when we successfully managed the reception and reintegration of hundreds of thousands of returnees.”

South Africa is home to millions of African migrants, with a significant number of undocumented Zimbabweans. Currently, around 178,000 Zimbabwean nationals are living in South Africa under the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP), which is set to expire on November 29, 2025. Since ZEP holders are not eligible for permanent residence and the permits are non-renewable, concerns are rising that many could face deportation once the permits expire.

The Zimbabwean government’s preparations aim to ensure that returning citizens can be reintegrated smoothly into their home communities.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...