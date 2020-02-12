Zimbabwe Police Get Salary Increases

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government has increased salaries of members of the police with assistant commissioners expected to get a gross salary of over 7,000 Zimbabwe dollars while the lowest paid constabularies are set to receive just over 3,200 dollars per month.In a circular dated February 6, 2020, and signed by the chief staffing officer in the Zimbabwe Republic Police headquarters, senior members were informed that the pay increases will be backdated to January 1, 2020.

The circular reads in part, “Please be kindly advised that the Police Service Commission has approved with Treasury concurrence the payment of Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) to all Zimbabwe Republic Police members with effect from 01 January 2020.

“… Please be advised that the January 2020 back pay will be paid over a period of 4 months. Matters pertaining to salaries are confidential and are treated as such.”

Members of the police were earning almost half of the salaries and allowances they have been offered by the Police Service Commission.

Police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi was not reachable for comment as he was not responding to calls on his mobile phone.

The government recently announced wage scales of domestic workers with the highest paid taking home less than 200 Zimbabwe dollars per month. – VOA