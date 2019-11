Opposition Zimbabwe Development Party (ZDP) party president Mr Kisinoti Mukwazhe died last night at Karanda Mission Hospital after a short illness.

He was 49.

Mr Mukwazhe died after being admitted complaining of a sore throat.

Burial arrangements will be announced in due course. He is survived by his wife Shaderah and seven children.

Mourners are gathered at 11 Ceres, Hatfield, Harare