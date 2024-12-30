Zimbabwe Minister Warns of Worst Drought Since Independence

Spread the love

HARARE – The current drought in Zimbabwe, described as the worst since Independence, has been termed “unusual” by Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka.

Speaking at the 8th National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service held at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Grounds in Bulawayo yesterday, Dr Masuka noted the absence of long food queues and price escalations typically associated with such severe weather conditions.

He credited this to President Mnangagwa’s leadership, emphasising the Second Republic’s commitment to ensuring food security for all citizens despite the challenges posed by the El Niño-induced drought.

“The El Niño drought is the worst since Zimbabwe’s Independence, yet it is the most unusual drought, with no queues and no escalation in food prices. This is all because of the astute leadership of President Mnangagwa,” Dr Masuka said.

Dr Masuka assured the nation that adequate and affordable food supplies are in place. He highlighted that food reserves are sufficient to sustain 6.54 million people until March 2025 and provide for 4.5 million school learners up to Grade 7 until April 2025. Additionally, the Government is distributing cash to 1.7 million vulnerable urban residents to cushion them during this period.

The Minister outlined comprehensive government interventions aimed at mitigating the effects of the drought, stating, “The Government is directly supporting 12.74 million people, which is 83.4 percent of the population.”

President Mnangagwa has repeatedly pledged that no one and no region will be left food-insecure under his administration. Measures have been implemented to ensure household-level food security for vulnerable families across Zimbabwe until the next harvest.

The 2023–2024 farming season has been marked by El Niño weather conditions across Zimbabwe and the Southern African region, characterised by low rainfall and extreme heat. These conditions have significantly affected agricultural productivity, with many crops wilting during prolonged dry spells.

Despite these challenges, Dr Masuka reaffirmed the Government’s determination to avert food shortages and maintain stability in food supply chains, further underscoring the Second Republic’s prioritisation of citizen welfare in the face of unprecedented climate adversity.

