Zimbabwe military don’t kill civilians like your own, Zimbabwe hits back at US

The Zimbabwean government has denied that the security forces are engaging in extrajudicial killings and raping of citizens.

The government was responding to President Donald Trump who said, “Indeed, the Zimbabwean government has arguably accelerated its persecution of critics and economic mismanagement in the past year, during which security forces have conducted extrajudicial killings, rapes, and alleged abductions of numerous dissidents.”

In a statement issued on Thursday Information Secretary Nick Mangwana, “The Government of Zimbabwe strongly objects to the unfounded assertion that its security forces engaged in acts of extrajudicial killings and rape against its own citizens in the last year. Any acts of criminality by anyone are subjected to the criminal justice processes of the country.”

Mangwana condemned the United States of America for its decision to renew sanctions against Zimbabwe

“Government has noted with dismay the White House Message to the United States Congress, in which a decision was made to extend the Sanctions against the Republic of Zimbabwe, for one more year.

“Once again, the Government of the United States has chosen to strangely characterize Zimbabwe as a country that “poses an extraordinary threat to the foreign policy of the United States”. We find this a baffling position. ”

He added that Zimbabwe only wants to be welcomed as a full member of the community of nations.

“All the Zimbabwean Government asks for, is to be allowed space to be a full member of the community of nations transacting without restrictions as other nations do. We don’t seek to interfere with the foreign policy or interests of any nation and we have no history of doing that. Our commitment is to the development of our country and the delivery of socio-economic outcomes to our people.

We have embarked on a pathway of reform because it is in the best interests of our Nation to do so, and it is also necessary to align our policies and programmes with our constitution. We therefore call upon those nations who wish our country and people well to partner us and be patient with us as we continue to undertake these reforms towards meeting the aspirations of our people.” He said.

Sanctions were imposed upon Zimbabwe on 6 March 2003.