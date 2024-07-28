‘Zimbabwe is not hungry’says Apostle Wutawunashe

Spread the love

MASVINGO – Apostle Andrew Wutawunashe, the Founder and Overseer of Family of God Church (FOG) has told a SADC Summit breakfast prayer meeting held in Masvingo on Thursday that there is no hunger in Zimbabwe and accused citizens of being cry-babies who complain about everything and blow things out of proportion.

He added that the country has no economic refugees and described over nine million citizens who have run into the Diaspora as skilled expatriate workers imparting their critical knowledge in the host countries.

Apostle Wutawunashe described Zimbabwe as one of the most economically progressive nations in the region. Indigenous churches, bishops and prophets are pampered with money and vehicles by the Zanu PF Government with some receiving as much as US$1 million in what analysts see as an intricate patronage system.

The church leader’s remarks come at a time when the country is facing one of the most debilitating droughts in living memory caused by El Nino with an estimated six million people that were expected to be food insecure during 2024-2025 lean season (January to March) according to the World Food Program (WFP) and Gov going around the World bowl in hand begging for food.

Wutawunashe who is chairman of the Zimbabwe Indigenous Interdenominational Council of Churches (ZIICC) and Faith for the Nation Campaign said this at the organisation’s prayer meeting held and attended by more than 60 delegates at Flamboyant, a Regency Group hotel.

Minister of State for Masvingo, Ezra Chadzamira was the guest of honour. He stood in for the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Ambassador Frederick Shava and the meeting was sponsored by ZICC and FANA.

“When people look at Zimbabwe, they are always complaining especially us Zimbabweans. We are ever complaining that our country has hunger, it’s not true. You can ask the likes of Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi who travels to all countries in Southern Africa, he will tell you Zimbabwe is a prosperous country.

“Our citizens have migrated to SADC countries and the truth is that they are not going there to seek greener pastures or to beg, but to uplift those countries with skills that we possess as Zimbabweans. The knowledge that we are imparting to SADC is the opportunity given (sic) to the nation and the President Emmerson Mnangagwa by God to pass to other SADC countries,” said Wutawunashe.

Objectives of the meeting included praying for a conducive, peaceful and harmonious atmosphere for the 44th SADC Summit to be held in Harare on August 17 and wisdom and power to SADC state leaders to operate in oneness as they deliberate on the agenda of integrating Southern African nations.

The SADC Summit will take place under the theme, Promoting Innovation to unlock Opportunities for Sustainable Economic Growth and Development towards an Industrialised SADC.

“We pray for President that God will grant him wisdom as well as the cooperation of his peers that will enable him to lead SADC in the same visionary spirit which is enabling him to lead Zimbabwe. We call upon the people of Zimbabwe to be awakened and understand that this SUMMIT and imminent chairmanship of SADC is a God given opportune visitation,” he said.

ZIICC patron and Zion Christian Church (ZCC) leader Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi said it is the prayer of churches that God grants SADC leaders wisdom in their deliberations. “SADC is going to benefit immensely from Zimbabwe’s leadership.

SADC’s focus after all countries became independent shifted to economic development. The Southern African Development Growth Co-ordination Committee consists of 16 member nations,” said Chadzamira.

Source: Masvingo Mirror

