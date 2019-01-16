‘Zimbabwe important partner in Africa for Russia’ – Putin

MOSCOW, Russia (TASS) – Moscow would like cooperation between Russia and Zimbabwe to benefit the two countries and make a weighty contribution to the implementation of the development program of that African country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the talks with his Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“You won a convincing victory in the election fairly recently. The people of your country expect effective work.

We are ready to do our utmost to make sure that cooperation between our countries benefits our countries, our peoples, that it makes a weighty contribution to the implementation of the plans and the program, which you have outlined for yourselves,” Putin said.

He noted that Zimbabwe was an important partner in Africa for Russia.

Here are some images of Zimbabwean leader Emmerson D Mnangagwa meeting his Russian counterpart Mr Vladimir Putin in Moscow today.