‘Zimbabwe heading for full lockdown’

The Zimbabwean government will likely announce a lockdown to deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Presidential spokesperson, George Charamba, who is believed to be behind the Twitter handle @Jamwanda2 said President Emmerson Mnangagwa was expected to announce new measures to deal with the global pandemic after a meeting with the COVID-19 Taskforce on Friday. He wrote:

INFECTIONS, all of them imported so far. Government has announced a raft of measures pointing towards an eventual lockdown, as it escalates its response against the global pandemic. His Excellency the President is receiving a daily report and update from the COVID-19 TASKFORCE at State House. Further national measures to be announced by the President are expected at the conclusion of the meeting. Zimbabwe now has 5 cases of CORONAVIRUS.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory has conducted 165 tests for COVID-19. Five tested positive, 159 tested negative while 1 result was inconclusive.