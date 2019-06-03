Zimbabwe govt withholds Mugabe’s allies benefits

Exiled former Minister and Zanu-PF spin doctor Professor Jonathan Moyo has accused the Emmerson Mnangagwa led Government of deliberately withholding his terminal benefits from his service in the government and Parliament.

Prof Moyo fled Zimbabwe in November 2017, after the military coup that deposed former President Robert Mugabe.

The Professor was part of the G40 faction that was locked in a fierce succession war with the Lacoste faction led by Mnangagwa who was vice president then.

After the coup Mnangagwa was elevated to the presidency and went on to win the 2018 elections whose results are disputed by the Nelson Chamisa led MDC.

Yesterday, a seemingly frustrated Prof Moyo said: