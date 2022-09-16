Zimbabwe govt to discuss exemption work permits SA

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister, Professor Paul Mavima is set to meet his South African counterpart to map the way forward regarding holders of Zimbabwe exemption permits.

He revealed the meeting is organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade and is expected to take place before the end of this month.

In recent years, foreign nationals working and living in South Africa have fallen victim to various forms of ill-treatment, including murder.

Zimbabwe has escalated efforts to enter into various Bilateral Labour Migration Agreements (BLMAs) with various countries, with the Rwanda one being the flagship and envy of many.

