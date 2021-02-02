Zimbabwe govt scoffs at UK govt sanctions

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s permanent secretary of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana, scoffed at the United Kingdom’s recent imposition of sanctions on four Zimbabwean security chiefs.

Mangwana said there was no logic in imposing a travel ban on individuals who have for the past three years never expressed interest in travelling to the UK.

The UK had imposed a travel ban and asset freeze on state security minister Owen Ncube, CIO boss Isaac Moyo, police chief Godwin Matanga and former presidential guard commander Anselem Sanyatwe.

In response, Mangwana posted on Twitter and said:

Has any of these have any assets in the UK or showed any interest to travel there in the last 3 years? Assets Travel to UK

Amb IA Moyo ❌ ❌

Hon O Ncube ❌ ❌

Gen Sanyatwe ❌ ❌

Gen Matanga ❌ ❌

So?

The UK said the sanctions were attracted by gross violation of human rights by institutions presided over by Owen Ncube, Isaac Moyo, Godwin Matanga and Anselem Sanyatwe.

These sanctions were the UK’s first autonomous sanctions on Zimbabwe since leaving the European Union.

The UK says the sanctions are meant to force the Zimbabwean government into implementing reforms which are premised at enhancing democratic practices in the Southern African country.